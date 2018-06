18-wheeler fire briefly closes I-10 East on Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The eastbound lanes of I-10 closed Wednesday afternoon while emergency crews responded to an 18-wheeler fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. I-10 East at mile marker 119. Louisiana State Police were on the scene.

Immediate information about what caused the fire was not available.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

