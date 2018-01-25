64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler bursts into flames on I-10 West at Miss. River Bridge

2 hours 4 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2018 Jan 25, 2018 January 25, 2018 1:22 PM January 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A vehicle fire is causing significant delays on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Crews are currently working to douse the flames and remove the truck from the interstate. All westbound were blocked on I-10 at Nicholson for much of the afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days