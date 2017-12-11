18-wheeler crashes into BRPD unit on I-110

BATON ROUGE-Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police officer was struck by an 18-wheeler while sitting in his unit on I-110 southbound.

The officer was working the scene of another crash when he was rear ended by the 18-wheeler. The crash occurred near Chippewa Street. I-110 South is now open.

The officer and the driver of the truck were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say the truck driver was unresponsive at the scene. Both are expected to recover.

On scene of 18-wheeler/officer unit crash. All lanes I-110 SB closed, officer injured, 18-wheeler on side leaking diesel,

Gravel from truck on interstate — Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) December 11, 2017