18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10 West near Henderson

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH - An 18-wheeler crash is causing traffic delays near Henderson.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 117. Crews were able to reopen the left lane.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

