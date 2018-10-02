79°
18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10 West near Henderson
ST. MARTIN PARISH - An 18-wheeler crash is causing traffic delays near Henderson.
The crash was reported before 6 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 117. Crews were able to reopen the left lane.
Cars slowly passing 18-wheeler crash just before Henderson. pic.twitter.com/mmZJNuaLX9— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 2, 2018
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
UPDATE: 6 mile back up... ALT: Hwy 190— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 2, 2018
