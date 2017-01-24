42°
18-wheeler and train collision on Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a train and 18-wheeler collision on Scenic Highway outside of the Exxon plant.
The roadway is open, but the crash is partially blocking an entrance to the plant.
A WBRZ crew is on the scene now, and News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
