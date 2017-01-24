18-wheeler and train collision on Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a train and 18-wheeler collision on Scenic Highway outside of the Exxon plant.

The roadway is open, but the crash is partially blocking an entrance to the plant.

A WBRZ crew is on the scene now.