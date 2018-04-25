78°
18-month sentence for Louisiana man who tried to get Trump's tax data

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A private investigator has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president's federal tax information before his 2016 election.
  
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced 32-year-old Jordan Hamlett on Wednesday. He ordered the Louisiana man to pay nearly $15,000 in restitution.
  
Hamlett pleaded guilty in December. He's due to report to prison by May 28.
  
Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.
  
Federal agents confronted Hamlett two weeks before the November 2016 presidential election and questioned him in a Baton Rouge hotel lobby.
  
Trump has refused to release his tax returns, bucking an American tradition honored by every president since Jimmy Carter.

