17-year-old killed after vehicle submerged in St. James parish

Photo: Google Maps

GRAMERCY - Police say a teenager was killed over the weekend after his vehicle was submerged in the bayou along Highway 61.

According to Louisiana State Police, 17-year-old Evan Simoneaux of Laplace was traveling northbound on US 61 when his vehicled veered off the roadway and landed in the bayou. Police say his vehicle became completely submerged with Simoneaux still inside.

Simoneaux sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crsh and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample will be taken for analysis.