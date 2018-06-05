17-year-old facing murder charge after deadly shooting

IBERIA PARISH- A 17-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Iberia Parish.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Jorie Walker is accused of killing Levonne Johnston. Authorities didn't release when the shooting occurred or the exact location of the incident.

Investigators believe that Walker followed Johnston to a parking lot to confront the victim about some personal belongings that were believed to have been stolen. During the confrontation, Walker pulled out a gun and shot Johnston multiple times.

Walker was booked Monday on a second-degree murder charge.