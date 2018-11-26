16-year-old suspect arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to gay bars

Photo: WCVB

BOSTON, Mass. - Police have arrested a 16-year-old male for allegedly making threatening phone calls to two gay bars in Boston.

ABC News reports that the teen allegedly threatened Alley Bar and dbar. The owner of dbar told a local ABC affiliate, the bar got a "bigoted" call Friday night by someone threatening to "shoot the place up." Authorities say the other bar got a similar call the same night.

Investigators determined that the call came from a landline in Peabody, around 30 minutes north of Boston. The teen arrested is from Hampton, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The teen was arrested in Seabrook, New Hampshire Friday night. He had been wanted for outstanding warrants in juvenile court in Suffolk County, Massachusetts and additional warrants stemming from other charges in other counties. The suspect's name hasn't been released.

The Boston Police Department is working with the Seabrook Police Department to arrange for the teen's return to Massachusetts for his arraignment.