78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

16-year-old shot appears to have been good Samaritan intervening in robbery

1 day 11 hours 17 minutes ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 September 08, 2018 9:17 AM September 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in an overnight shooting while a group of people tried to intervene in a robbery.

Police released details of the shooting Saturday morning. The altercation happened in the 600 block of Donmoor at Donmoor Village Apartments in the Melrose East area behind the old Bon Marche shopping center around 11 o’clock Friday night.

The teen’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe the incident occurred as individuals attempted to confront a robbery suspect, police told WBRZ. The shooting victim was not the robbery victim and appears to have been trying to help fight off the robber.

The investigation continues, police said. 

No arrests were made. 

************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days