16-year-old shot appears to have been good Samaritan intervening in robbery

BATON ROUGE – A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in an overnight shooting while a group of people tried to intervene in a robbery.

Police released details of the shooting Saturday morning. The altercation happened in the 600 block of Donmoor at Donmoor Village Apartments in the Melrose East area behind the old Bon Marche shopping center around 11 o’clock Friday night.

The teen’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe the incident occurred as individuals attempted to confront a robbery suspect, police told WBRZ. The shooting victim was not the robbery victim and appears to have been trying to help fight off the robber.

The investigation continues, police said.

No arrests were made.

