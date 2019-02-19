55°
16-year-old dies after shooting last week, police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim who died following a shooting last week.
According to a press release, Derrick Smith died Saturday from injuries sustained on February 13 in the 1400 block on North 40th Street.
Police believe Smith was shot multiple times while riding his bicycle.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
