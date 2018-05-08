88°
16-year-old charged with terrorizing over threats made on social media
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teenage boy in Livingston Parish has been arrested after he allegedly made threats against area schools online.
On Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced it was charging the 16-year-old from Denham Springs with terrorizing in connection with threats made on the Snapchat app Tuesday.
The sheriff's office later clarified that the threats were not directed at a specific school, but threatened students in general within the parish. The sheriff's office doesn't believe there was ever a real threat to safety.
The teen will be booked into the Florida Parishes Detention Center, the nearest juvenile detention center.
