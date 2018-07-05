83°
16-year-old boy shot to death in New Orleans

1 hour 55 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 8:04 AM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in New Orleans.

New Orleans police say the teen was killed Thursday morning along Bass Street in the Little Woods area. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No other details were immediately available early Thursday.

