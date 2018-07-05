83°
16-year-old boy shot to death in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in New Orleans.
New Orleans police say the teen was killed Thursday morning along Bass Street in the Little Woods area. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
No other details were immediately available early Thursday.
