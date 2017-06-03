84°
16-year-old arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting 15-year-old

June 03, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old male was arrested after he allegedly accidentally shot a 15-year-old male on Beech Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Beech Street around midnight.

The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to BRPD.

The 16-year-old was booked into Juvenile Detention on charges of illegal use of a weapon, negligent injuring, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

