16-year-old arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting 15-year-old
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old male was arrested after he allegedly accidentally shot a 15-year-old male on Beech Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Beech Street around midnight.
The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to BRPD.
The 16-year-old was booked into Juvenile Detention on charges of illegal use of a weapon, negligent injuring, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
