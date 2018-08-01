84°
16 New Orleans museums free to others' members in August

2 hours 49 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 3:49 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Inside the national World War II museum (via WWL)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - It's Museum Month in New Orleans. There are more than 45 museums in the city, and 16 of them are opening their doors free to each others' members during August.
  
They range from small museums such as the New Canal Lighthouse and the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the National World War II Museum.
  
Their individual annual membership fees range from $30 to $125 for one person, with two-person or family memberships from $50 to $150.
  
A membership card at one of the museums will cover admission for two at the other 15 during August.
  
A list of all of the museums is available online at www.neworleans.com/museum-month/ .

