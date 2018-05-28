16 NCAA baseball regional sites announced; LSU awaits destination

Baton Rouge, LA - The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 72nd annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship and for the first time since 2011 LSU will not be hosting.

The rest of the 64-team NCAA tournament field will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

NOTE:

LSU cannot be paired in a regional hosted by another SEC team. Teams from the same conference can not meet until the super regionals.

The Tigers will gather on Monday to watch the NCAA Selection Show and learn their regional destination

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Athens, Ga., Regional (Georgia)

Austin, Texas, Regional (Texas)

Chapel Hill, N.C., Regional (North Carolina)

Clemson, S.C., Regional (Clemson)

Conway, S.C., Regional (Coastal Carolina)

Corvallis, Ore., Regional (Oregon State)

DeLand, Fla., Regional (Stetson)

Fayetteville, Ark., Regional (Arkansas)

Gainesville, Fla., Regional (Florida)

Greenville, N.C., Regional (East Carolina)

Lubbock, Texas, Regional (Texas Tech)

Minneapolis Regional (Minnesota)

Oxford, Miss., Regional (Ole Miss)

Raleigh, N.C., Regional (NC State)

Stanford, Calif., Regional (Stanford)

Tallahassee, Fla., Regional (Florida State)