158 employees to be fired at Anderson-Tully Lumber Co.

Mississippi -- Over 158 employees at Anderson-Tully Lumber Co. are expected to lose their jobs in the wake of the company's sale to an unnamed company.

The company, which has been in Vicksburg since 1889, announced the sale in a press release Friday.

The sale is expected to close May 15.

Company President Richard Wilkerson says it's their hope that the new owners will re-employ as many of their workers as possible.

According to the press release, the sale is the first part of a "winding down" of the Forestland Group's ownership of Anderson-Tully. The Forestland Group acquired Anderson-Tully in 2006.