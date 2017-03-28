75°
15-year-old on bicycle struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave.
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near N 23rd Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
BRPD said the 15-year-old was on a bicycle at the time he was struck. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to BRPD.
Check back for more updates.
