15-year-old injured in stabbing on Gurney Street

BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old was injured in a stabbing on Gurney Street late Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 4:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gurney Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.