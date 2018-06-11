75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
15-year-old injured in stabbing on Gurney Street

Monday, June 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old was injured in a stabbing on Gurney Street late Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 4:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gurney Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.

