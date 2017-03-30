68°
15 survivors ask $250M-plus in deadly Biloxi train-bus crash

17 minutes 25 seconds ago March 30, 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30 2017 March 30, 2017 9:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

A Houston attorney says 15 tourists from Texas have filed lawsuits asking more than $250 million in total damages over a train-bus crash that killed four people in Biloxi.
    
Tony Buzbee says in a news release that his clients include Tim Orr, whose wife died in the March 7 wreck.
    
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that CSX Transportation Inc. knew its crossing needed attention, and that the train could have been stopped in time to prevent the crash. The tour company, Dallas-based Echo Transportation Inc., is also a defendant.
    
Biloxi police said earlier this month that their investigation does not indicate any criminal activity. They said Echo's bus driver, 60-year-old Louis Ambrose Jr., apparently was not familiar with the area.
    
A crossing sign warned that long vehicles might get stuck.

