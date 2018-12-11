56°
15 people with minor injuries after Disney World bus crash

Tuesday, December 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter via @HASTIN
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Fifteen people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided at Walt Disney World.
  
The Florida Highway Patrol says one bus rear-ended another at a parking booth near Epcot Tuesday morning.
  
There were 51 passengers on the two buses.
  
A highway patrol spokeswoman says the passengers taken to the hospital had "very minor injuries."
