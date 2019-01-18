Latest Weather Blog
15 people have been charged in the Flint water scandal
DETROIT (AP) — Fifteen people have been charged in an investigation of how Flint’s water became contaminated with lead in 2014-15 and a related outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.
Seven people have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in deals that will leave them without a criminal record.
— Michael Prysby, Stephen Busch, Liane Shekter Smith, Adam Rosenthal, all from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
— Mike Glasgow and Daugherty “Duffy” Johnson, who both worked for the city of Flint.
— Corinne Miller of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Charges are pending against eight people:
— Nick Lyon, former director of the state health department. Involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office.
— Dr. Eden Wells, former Michigan chief medical executive. Involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice, lying, misconduct in office.
— Nancy Peeler and Robert Scott of the state health department. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
— Patrick Cook of the Department of Environmental Quality. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
— Gerald Ambrose, former Flint emergency manager. Conspiracy, misconduct in office, false pretenses.
— Darnell Earley, former Flint emergency manager. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, misconduct in office.
— Howard Croft, former director of Flint public works. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy.
