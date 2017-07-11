73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15 Marines, 1 Navy corpsman killed in crash

5 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago July 11, 2017 Jul 11, 2017 Tuesday, July 11 2017 July 11, 2017 11:14 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WHEC
ITTA BENA, Miss. - A Marine spokesman says a Navy corpsman and 15 Marines were killed in when a military plane crashed in rural Mississippi as it was headed from North Carolina to California.
  
Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Aranda says Tuesday that the flight of the KC-130T originated Monday from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
  
The plane was taking people and equipment to Naval Air Field El Centro, California, when it crashed Monday afternoon in a soybean field near Itta Bena, Mississippi.
  
Aranda says many of the Marines were from a unit based in New York with active duty and reserve members.
  
The Marine Corps says personal weapons and small-arms ammunition were aboard

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days