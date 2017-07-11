15 Marines, 1 Navy corpsman killed in crash

Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Aranda says Tuesday that the flight of the KC-130T originated Monday from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The plane was taking people and equipment to Naval Air Field El Centro, California, when it crashed Monday afternoon in a soybean field near Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Aranda says many of the Marines were from a unit based in New York with active duty and reserve members.

The Marine Corps says personal weapons and small-arms ammunition were aboard

