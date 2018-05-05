68°
Latest Weather Blog
$143 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND - Ohio Lottery officials say a winning ticket in Friday's $143 million Mega Millions drawing has been sold in Ohio.
Lottery spokesman Mike Bycko said Saturday the ticket was sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog in Moraine, outside of Dayton.
The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize. If the winner chooses the cash option, the payout is $86.4 million before taxes.
Bycko says the seller of the winning ticket will receive $14,300.
The last time a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio was in November 2015, when the jackpot reached $202 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston tax officials hope to give flood-affected homeowners another reduction
-
Parents still looking for answers in teen's 2003 murder
-
Two dead in blaze at Hollywood Street home
-
Donations pour in for wounded Marine in Iberville Parish
-
Water pours into rooms, hallways after bizarre system failure aboard cruise ship