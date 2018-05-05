68°
$143 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ohio

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CLEVELAND - Ohio Lottery officials say a winning ticket in Friday's $143 million Mega Millions drawing has been sold in Ohio.
  
Lottery spokesman Mike Bycko said Saturday the ticket was sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog in Moraine, outside of Dayton.
  
The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize. If the winner chooses the cash option, the payout is $86.4 million before taxes.
  
Bycko says the seller of the winning ticket will receive $14,300.
  
The last time a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio was in November 2015, when the jackpot reached $202 million.
