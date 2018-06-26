84°
14-year-old taking out trash killed in hit-and-run, driver impairment suspected

Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CATAHOULA PARISH - State Police say a young teenager was struck and killed while taking out the trash Monday evening.

Troopers responded to a crash on Taylor Road just after 7 o'clock Monday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Earl Hancock was traveling westbound on Taylor Rd. in a 1984 Toyota pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and struck 14-year-old Candace Parker while she was taking out the trash in front of her home.

Parker sustained fatal injuries.

Officials say Hancock fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later. He was uninjured and unrestrained.

LSP suspects Hancock to have been under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

He was booked into the Catahoula Parish Detention Center and charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, careless operation, driving under suspension, open container, no vehicle registration, expired MVI, and no insurance.

The crash remains under investigation.

