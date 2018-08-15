79°
14-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Seattle
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by a friend while they were reportedly playing with a gun in a Seattle suburb.
King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott tells the Seattle Times that the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. inside a house in Burien, which is near Sea Tac International Airport.
Abbott said the boy was shot by his 16-year-old friend in a "tragic accident." He says the 14-year-old died at the hospital. Abbot said he did not know who owned the gun.
Authorities are investigating.
