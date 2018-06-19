82°
14-year-old arrested after leading authorities on chase

Tuesday, June 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies say a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in St. Mary Parish.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies assisted officers with the Patterson Police Department with a chase that ended in the area of Red Cypress Road. Authorities say the suspect left the vehicle and ran from law enforcement on foot.

The suspect was later identified as a juvenile who was taken into custody. The case has been turned over to the Patterson Police Department.

