14-year-old accused of hit-and-run in stolen car

December 28, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 14-year-old who told investigators he'd been grazed by a bullet has been arrested on charges accusing him of a hit-and-run in a stolen car.

A police news release Thursday said officers were called on Christmas Day to the boy's home. He told them he'd been shot at by people in a blue Honda Civic. Police say officers found a crashed stolen car that matched his description.

They also found evidence indicating that he had driven it and was injured in the accident, rather than by a bullet. Police say the teenager was booked on charges of criminal mischief, possessing stolen property and obstructing justice.

The boy was not identified because he is a juvenile.

