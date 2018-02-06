56°
14 Louisiana senators sign letter seeking a special session
BATON ROUGE - Fourteen state senators signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session this month to address the expiration of $1 billion in temporary taxes.
Republican Sen. Rick Ward led the effort. But while he won support from the Senate's top leader, Ward couldn't persuade a majority of the 39 state senators to put their name on the letter.
Here's who signed:
-Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.
-Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
-Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma.
-Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City.
-Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.
-Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte.
-Sen. Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.
-Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria.
-Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.
-Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.
-Sen. Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.
-Sen. John Smith, R-Leesville.
-Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.
-Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.