14 Louisiana senators sign letter seeking a special session

BATON ROUGE - Fourteen state senators signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session this month to address the expiration of $1 billion in temporary taxes.

Republican Sen. Rick Ward led the effort. But while he won support from the Senate's top leader, Ward couldn't persuade a majority of the 39 state senators to put their name on the letter.

Here's who signed:

-Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.

-Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.

-Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma.

-Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City.

-Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.

-Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte.

-Sen. Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.

-Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria.

-Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.

-Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.

-Sen. Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.

-Sen. John Smith, R-Leesville.

-Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.

-Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.