14 dead, 162 injured in Indonesia quake

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok has risen to 14, with more than 160 injured.

The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in nearby Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 4.4 miles.

An official from Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency says East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, including a Malaysian tourist. He says the number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island.

He says at least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries.