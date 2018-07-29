92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14 dead, 162 injured in Indonesia quake

5 hours 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, July 29 2018 Jul 29, 2018 July 29, 2018 10:55 AM July 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok has risen to 14, with more than 160 injured.
  
The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in nearby Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.
  
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 4.4 miles.
  
An official from Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency says East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, including a Malaysian tourist. He says the number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island.
  
He says at least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days