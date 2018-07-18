13-year-old twins get on Coach O's radar after sneaking into LSU football camp

Photo: Keith Ballard

BATON ROUGE - College football coaches are always looking a few seasons ahead for valuable talent. A set of twins caught LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron's eye after sneaking into the LSU Elite Camp.

The Geismar natives, Joshua and Jacob Johnson, stand at 5-11 and weigh 239 and 246 pounds. That doesn't seem too unusual, except for the fact that the boys are only 13 years old and about to start eighth grade at Dutchtown Middle School, according to USA Today High School Sports.

Former Mississippi Valley State cornerback Keith Ballard has been training the twins since they were eight and decided to bring them to watch the Elite Camp commence.

“They must have taken their money out of their piggy bank, because when I turned around, they had forged the paperwork and had signed up for the camp and started doing drills with the rest of the linemen,” Ballard said in the USA Today article. “I asked them, ‘What are you doing?'”

The boys' father, Herm Johnson, said he was shocked but not angry that he sons signed up for the camp, even though they had to lie about the ages.

“These dudes have put us on a roller coaster ever since they came about,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. I think they have the heart and skill level to compete.”

USA Today reports that college coaches won't be able to make those recruiting calls until the boys are in their junior year of high school in 2021.