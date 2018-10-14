86°
13-year-old struck by vehicle on Jade Avenue

3 hours 46 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, October 14 2018 Oct 14, 2018 October 14, 2018 1:24 PM October 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Jade Avenue early Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Jade Avenue near Granite Drive.

Sources tell WBRZ the victim was transported with injuries that are not life threatening.

