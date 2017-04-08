13-year-old girl killed in crash on LA 25

FRANKLINTON - Louisiana State Police say a teenage girl was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Washington parish Saturday morning.

According to police, 13-year-old Madison Nicholson was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2005 GMC Sierra while it was traveling on LA 25 around 8 a.m. Police say a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer crashed into the passenger side of the Sierra as it passed throught the intersection of LA 25 and LA 38, killing Nicholson.

Despite being properly restrained, Nicholson sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile seated in the passenger seat of the Trailblazer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the rear lift-gate of the vehicle. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The two drivers were both taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are still investigating the reason why the second vehicle didn't heed the the flashing yellow signal at the intersection. Intoxication is not suspected on the part of either driver.

The crash remains under investigation.