13 year old charged with arson after Avenue C fire

BATON ROUGE – A 13 year old will be charged with simple arson after firefighters battled a fire on Avenue C Tuesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Avenue C. The fire, located at the front end of the building, was quickly extinguished.

Monte said investigators were called to the scene after firefighters could not find a natural heat source. After speaking to several witnesses, the juvenile was taken into custody.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused $40,000 in damages.

Baker Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.