13-year-old arrested in murder of Louisiana delivery driver

Source: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Shreveport police have arrested a 13-year-old accused in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver earlier this month.

KSLA-TV reports the victim, 28-year-old Lester McGee, had just started his new job with Domino's two days before his Nov. 13 murder. The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, surrendered Monday to Shreveport police. He was accompanied by his mother.

After being interviewed, authorities say he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on a second-degree murder charge. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf about the case. The young father of three was remembered by his family at a "Stop the Violence" rally last week at the Woodlawn Terrace apartments, where McGee was killed.

