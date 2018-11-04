13-year-old arrested for murder after 6-year-old shot and killed on Madison Avenue

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday. Police say the motive remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The 13-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center early Saturday morning on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

Note: Police initially reported that a fight had broken out before the shooting. They later clarified the children were playing behind the home and at this point it is unclear if a fight occurred.

BATON ROUGE - Police say two juveniles are being questioned in the death of a 6-year-old boy Thursday evening.

The shooting was first reported around 4:45 p.m. on Madison Avenue near N 17th Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday was found dead from a gunshot behind a house.

Police believe the juveniles, one of them 13 years old, were playing in a backyard where- at one point- a gun was pulled out and the child was shot.

A police spokesperson said it's unclear if the shooting was intentional.

Residents say the home was common place for children in the neighborhood to gather and play.

Officers are still searching the area for the weapon. BRPD is in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the residence.

"We have a family mourning. We have a mother out here mourning the loss of her baby. We are asking the community to keep the family in their prayers," said Chief Murphy Paul.