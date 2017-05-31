81°
13 Turkish troops die in helicopter crash near Iraq border
ANKARA, Turkey - Turkey's military says 13 soldiers have died in a helicopter crash near the border with Iraq.
A military statement said the AS532 Cougar helicopter crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from a base in the region of Senoba in Sirnak province.
It is said initial information idicated that the helicopter hit a high-voltage transmission line.
