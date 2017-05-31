81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

13 Turkish troops die in helicopter crash near Iraq border

1 hour 10 minutes 31 seconds ago May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 Wednesday, May 31 2017 May 31, 2017 3:06 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkey's military says 13 soldiers have died in a helicopter crash near the border with Iraq.

A military statement said the AS532 Cougar helicopter crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from a base in the region of Senoba in Sirnak province. 

It is said initial information idicated that the helicopter hit a high-voltage transmission line. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days