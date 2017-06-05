13 people shot in New Orleans, most in single day of 2017

Image via Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and 11 were wounded amid the most shootings New Orleans has had in one day this year.



The Times-Picayune reports police say Saturday's gunfire resulted in the highest number of shooting victims in a single day of 2017. As of Sunday morning, more than 300 have been shot this year in the city at a rate of roughly two people a day.



The violence began around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when five were shot during an incident that left two men killed.



Hours later, a 35-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while entering his car. Shortly after 12 p.m. a 64-year-old man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.



About 11 p.m. four more were shot and hospitalized. A half-hour later, the same happened with two men.



