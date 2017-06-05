81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

13 people shot in New Orleans, most in single day of 2017

37 minutes 11 seconds ago June 05, 2017 Jun 5, 2017 Monday, June 05 2017 June 05, 2017 10:25 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and 11 were wounded amid the most shootings New Orleans has had in one day this year.

The Times-Picayune reports police say Saturday's gunfire resulted in the highest number of shooting victims in a single day of 2017. As of Sunday morning, more than 300 have been shot this year in the city at a rate of roughly two people a day.

The violence began around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when five were shot during an incident that left two men killed.

Hours later, a 35-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while entering his car. Shortly after 12 p.m. a 64-year-old man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

About 11 p.m. four more were shot and hospitalized. A half-hour later, the same happened with two men.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days