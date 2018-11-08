67°
Sheriff: 13 dead, several others injured in California bar shooting

1 hour 34 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 4:41 AM November 08, 2018 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - A sheriff says 13 people are dead, including a sheriff's sergeant and the gunman, after a shooting inside a crowded Southern California bar late Wednesday.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday. Authorities did not say how the gunman died. Dean says around 10 other people were shot and wounded.

No other information on the victims was immediately known. Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar's website says its hosts "College Country Night" every Wednesday. Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

