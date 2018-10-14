129-year-old pharmacy in White Castle will take you back in time

WHITE CASTLE- Charlton Bajon’s Pharmacy in White Castle has been filling prescriptions for 129 years, but picking up your medicine isn't the only reason to stop by.

“A living museum of sorts, that's right,” said Bajon.

You'll also get a heavy dose of history from Charlton Bajon, the pharmacy has always been in his family.

“When I started in 1963 I was only five years old,” said Bajon.

Bajon has been in charge of the pharmacy for the last 38 years but, his busy work schedule over the decades hasn't allowed him to pick up many hobbies.

“We worked 8 to 8:30, seven days a week, a half day on Christmas,” said Bajon.

That's where his collection of license plates come in. The original goal was to get a plate from every state.

“I said that'd be a neat thing to do, I was only 12 years old,” said Bajon.

Four decades later, his collection includes more than two thousand, some extremely rare.

“The governor's plates, Governor James Noe, plate number one, said Bajon.

Others dating back to when the boot first started issuing them in 1915 but, what most of us don't know is that Bajon was behind getting the Pelican back on the license plate after it disappeared in 1963.

In 2002, he reached out to his state representative, with no luck, two years later he tried again, this time his resolution to return the state bird to the plates sailed through the capitol making his dream a reality.

“Made me so excited to know that whenever I'm riding around, driving, I see that pelican I know I'm the one that did it,” said Bajon.

To many, they may just be pieces of metal, but for Bajon they represent his passion.

“I'm not married, no kids, that's my kids,” said Bajon.

It's that passion that keeps him driving to complete his collection.

“I don't stop when I start something it's just lifelong,” said Bajon.

Bajon still needs two more plates to complete his Louisiana collection, and he's on the hunt for years 1915 and 1922.