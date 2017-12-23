$122M in homeowner aid awarded to Louisiana flood victims

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's homeowner rebuilding program has awarded $122 million in grants to victims of the 2016 floods that hit much of the state.

New figures about the Restore Louisiana program were released recently, announcing that 4,200 homeowners have been awarded aid for rebuilding so far.

The $1.3 billion homeowner assistance program was created with federal recovery dollars to help those with damage from the March and August 2016 floods.

More than 46,000 people have taken the survey that is the first step to determining eligibility. The Edwards administration has been trying to encourage more people to fill it out, knowing that about 100,000 homes were estimated to have been damaged by the floods.