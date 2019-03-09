77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

12 years: fire burned fireman's wife, killed her service dog

2 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 10:21 AM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DELHI, La. (AP) - A former volunteer firefighter has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting a house fire that injured his disabled wife and killed her service dog.
  
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release that 54-year-old Kenneth Fulford of Delhi (DEL-hy) was also sentenced to four years for aggravated cruelty to animals. That sentence will run concurrently with the one for aggravated arson.
  
Fulford pleaded guilty to the charges in December and was sentenced Feb. 20.
  
According to the news release Monday, Fulford told investigators he set the fire in April to "end his wife's suffering."
  
Investigators told news outlets in April that Fulford reported the fire through a radio issued by the Richland Parish Ward 1 Fire Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days