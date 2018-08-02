71°
12-year-old boy, man injured after tree falls on house

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported to an area hospital after a tree fell on their house.

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Madison Ave. Sources say a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

