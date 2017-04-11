12-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting young girl in group home

64°
April 10, 2017
BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in a group home Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police say the incident happened on Carolyn Sue Drive early Sunday morning, just after midnight. The girl was allegedly assaulted while staying at a state-run home for seriously abused children.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the allegations. 

"We take any allegations of abuse and neglect against children extremely seriously. In general, DCFS investigates cases that are reported to us that involve a parent or caretaker and meet the definition of abuse and neglect. Per Louisiana law, information about reports, if they exist, are confidential and cannot be shared."

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available. 

