12 indicted after deadly inmate attack in Tangipahoa Jail

1 hour 25 minutes 31 seconds ago May 12, 2017 May 12, 2017 Friday, May 12 2017 May 12, 2017 1:03 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – A Tangipahoa Parish grand jury indicted 12 people for beating an inmate to death.

On January 30, 40-year-old Tommy Joe Smith, of Independence, was attacked and beaten to death by multiple inmates while he was in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The 12 people indicted are as follows:

Herman Bagent, age 20

Randall Holmes, age 27

Lionel Brister, age 23

Tyquan Davis, age 22

Ronald Faulkner, age 39

Eric Newman, age 18

William Patterson, age 22

Travis Robertson, age 28

Antwon Seymore, age 19

James Milton, 24

Brent Collins, 30

One Juvenile

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, the 12 individuals are to be arraigned in the upcoming weeks.

