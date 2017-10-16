$11B chemical complex in Louisiana has hired 500 workers

WESTLAKE- Sasol has reached a hiring benchmark in the building of its $11 billion petrochemical complex under construction in southwest Louisiana.

The South African company announced it has hired its 500th employee for the Calcasieu Parish project, with an average salary of $80,000. Ninety-three percent of the new workers are Louisiana residents, according to the company, which says it intends to hire 200 more workers over the next two years to support the operations.

The complex includes an ethane cracker that will produce 1.6 million tons of ethylene a year and six chemical plants that will make derivatives used in synthetic fibers, detergents, fragrances, paints, film and packaging.

The Sasol petrochemical complex being built is located next to its existing chemical plant in the Lake Charles area.