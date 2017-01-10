71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
11-year-old shot; Police trying to find teenage shooter

January 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BAKER – An 11-year-old was shot on Weston Avenue in Baker on Tuesday afternoon.

According to EMS, the child was shot in the hand and transported from the scene to an area hospital.  

The shooting occurred at an apartment building on the street. The grandmother of the boy who was shot said that she thought the boy was joking around, but then saw the blood coming from his hand.

"I grabbed anything I could grab and wrapped around his hand," Lorse Harris said. 

"He got a big hole in his hand..it went through and came out the back," she said. 

Family of the boy told News 2's Brett Buffington that the shooter is 16 years old and does not know if the incident was accidental or not.  Police said they have not been able to find the shooter, yet.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that the incident is being investigated. A News 2 crew is on the scene. 

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

