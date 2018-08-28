86°
Latest Weather Blog
11-year-old girl gets heart transplant after visit by Drake
CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago girl has received a heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.
Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital. The Canadian rapper visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, "In My Feelings."
The video inspired a viral dance craze.
Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer says Sofia's nine-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical. A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming "I'm getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect to be arrested following release from hospital for shooting on Chippewa...
-
DOTD to host meetings to inform public about I-10 widening project
-
Fraternity suspended as LSU investigates alleged incident last week
-
Large European hornets' nest removed from car in Ohio
-
Girls volleyball returns to Gold Dome after 2016 flood