11-year-old boy found safe

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department an 11-year-old boy that went missing on Wednesday has been found.

Officials say Caden Williams ran away from his home in the 5200 block of North Afton Parkway, and was believed to be in route to a residence in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

Police say he is safe, but the it is unclear at this point where they located him.