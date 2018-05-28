11-year-old behind the wheel of stolen car killed in crash

Photo: KATC

OPELOUSAS- Police say an 11-year-old girl driving a vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Bryla Bell.

According to the girl's aunt, Robbin Gradnigo, Bell was picked up at her mother's house in Lawtell by two unknown male suspects in a stolen vehicle, KATC reports. The family says they don't know the male suspects or how they knew Bell.

The girl's mother heard the men pick up Bell and tried to follow them in her own vehicle but eventually lost them. At that point, the mother called the police.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled instead.

A police spokesperson said an officer saw one of the men get out of the vehicle near a Walgreens on Crestwell Lane. A witness said they saw two men get out of the vehicle, and then flee the scene.

KATC reports that the suspects allegedly fled the vehicle while it was still moving.

Bell allegedly took control of the wheel and continued to flee from police before crashing into a tree at St. Landry Catholic Church.

Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen, but Bell's aunt says her niece was not responsible for stealing it.

The investigation is ongoing.